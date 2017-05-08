The worst month for drink-driving is May

May is the worst month for drink-driving, according to new research.

Figures reveal May trumps December for positive breath tests.

Insurer Admiral used the Freedom of Information Act to compile police figures to show that nearly one in six drivers stopped in May were over the drink-drive limit.

The percentage of drivers testing positive or refusing to take a test was 15.1 per cent in May compared to 4.3 per cent in December, when drink-drive campaigns are prominent.

Jo Cox, motor product manager at Admiral said: “It may come as a surprise that May is the month where the highest percentage of people test positive for drink-driving and not the festive season. This new data suggests that as the temperature rises - and we see a succession of bank holidays - drivers are risking flouting the law and getting behind the wheel after drinking.”

“In December, people are traditionally more aware of the dangers of drink-driving and plan nights out well in advance. But people may not be planning ahead over the bank holiday period in the same way that they do over the festive period. It’s also easy to underestimate how little it can take to put you over the legal drink-drive limit and despite the guidance for how much you are legally allowed to drink, tolerance to alcohol depends on the individual. Factors such as weight, age, gender and metabolism all play a part, meaning it is virtually impossible to know if you are safe to drive.”

As well as the risk to other people on the road, being caught over the limit comes with serious consequences. Penalties include up to six months in prison, an unlimited fine and a driving ban of at least a year. And many insurers won’t insure someone with a drink-driving conviction. Those convicted who do manage to get a quote could find their premiums increasing by more than 250 per cent.