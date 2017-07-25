The shocking arsenal of weapons found in Leeds nursery nurse’s bedroom

POLICE discovered an arsenal of deadly weapons hidden in a Leeds nursery nurse’s bedroom after they arrested her drug dealer boyfriend.

West Yorkshire Police officers found a pump action shotgun, a loaded revolver and explosive ammunition along with class A drugs when the raided the home of Stephanie Tranmer.

Emmanuel Gardiner pleaded guilty to all 12 counts and was sentenced to a total of 5 years for the drugs offences and a further 5 years, consecutive, for the firearms offences  totalling 10 years.

Tranmer’s home in Wortley was searched after officers arrested her boyfriend, Emmanuel Gardiner, on suspicion of drug dealing and possession of a knife after his car was stopped by armed police.

How Emmanuel Gardiner took advantage of a single mum to hide his crimes

Leeds Crown Court heard officers were called out to reports of a man being slashed and threatened with a handgun during a robbery on Kitson Close, Wortley, on April 24 last year.

Police marksmen stopped Gardiner, 22, and another man in a Vauxhall Astra during a search of the area.

A gun box found in the bedroom

Clare Walsh, prosecuting, said a bag was found in the vehicle which contained wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

Gardiner was found to be in possession of a lock-knife and was also carrying a balaclava.

Miss Walsh said officers also found ‘business cards’ purporting to be for a flower delivery company.

The prosecutor said the card promised ‘speedy 24-hour delivery’ and was clearly a front for a drug dealing operation.

The shotgun found in the bedroom

Gardiner was released on bail but police forced their way into Tranmer’s home on Fawcett Bank, Wortley, while she was at work on July 16 last year.

The weapons and ammunition were found hidden in bags in the wardrobe.

They included a Smith and Wesson police and army-issue revolver containing four bullet cases, and a single gauge pump action shot gun.

The bag also contained a wooden box containing a foam lining with an empty space for a Heckler and Koch self-loading pistol.

The revolver

The box also contained illegal gun components for the weapon including a silencer and expanding ammunition.

Tranmer, 29, was contacted at work as the raid was going on and became hysterical as she spoke on her mobile phone.

The mother-of-three began crying and said: “They are raiding my house, there is a gun in there.”

Cocaine, MDMA and a large amount of cutting agents were also found hidden inside Asda and Morrisons bags for life.

Tranmer was interviewed and denied knowing any weapons were in the property.

She said a party had been held at her home on July 9 and she found a bag containing a ‘suspicious’ white substance while she was cleaning up afterwards.

Tranmer said she tried to flush the powder down the toilet but there was too much of it.

She claimed she thought the bag in the wardrobe contained a bedpost.

Gardiner refused to answer questions in interview.

Gardiner and Tranmer pleaded guilty to charges relating to possession of a revolver, possession of a sawn-off shotgun, possession with intent to supply MDMA, possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of a component part to a firearm, possession of an accessory part to a firearm and possession of expanding ammunition.

Gardiner also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin, possession of a lock-knife in a public place, possession of cannabis and possession of cocaine.

Gardiner was jailed for ten years.

Tranmer was given a two-year sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to take part in a rehabilitation activity requirement.