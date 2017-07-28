The search for the new faces of Leeds Pride is over.

Leeds Pride and VisitLeeds teamed up to run the #LeedsPrideFamily photo competition ahead of the LGBT+ festival next weekend.

People were asked to submit photographs of themselves, family and friends demonstrating their own sense of pride.

The winning photograph of two young women enjoying last year’s festival was taken by Mark Douglas. He said: “For me Leeds Pride is about being a human and about valuing diversity, it’s about not allowing others to make us feel shame because of who we are. It’s about having a great day out.”

Giovana, who is in the photo, had come from Brazil for the Pride 2016 celebration. She said: “Leeds Pride 2016 was my first experience at a Pride and it couldn’t have been better. It is wonderful to have a space to celebrate love, mainly in a world where differences are seen as obstacles, not bridges.

!I appreciate the opportunity of being part of such a great event.

“Many thanks to Leeds Pride who make me feel safe and respected, no matter what.”

The winning photo will be the lead image for activity promoting Leeds Pride, and Leeds as an inclusive city. It will feature on printed and online marketing material both in and out of the city for the next two years. The two runners’ up images will be used online across Leeds Pride and VisitLeeds’ websites and social media channels. There were taken by Alison Tebby and Janie Marie Swann.

Leeds Pride is back with a weekend of events on Saturday and Sunday, August 5 and 6. The parade on Sunday afternoon will feature more than 60 floats and five hours of entertainment.