Have your say

We all remember the whirlwind that was the blue and black versus white and gold dress debate back in 2015.

Back then, a photo of a dress which many people saw as white and gold, and others saw as blue and black, sparked a huge row online about its true colours.

Today, in the Serious And Important Internet News Files, another such debate erupted.

The question is: is this shoe pink and white, or grey and teal?

Vote in our poll and let's nip this one in the bud shall we...