The most ridiculous 999 calls made to West Yorkshire Police

Out-of-date biscuits, broken Sky boxes and disputes over washing lines.

These are just some of the most bizarre 'emergency' calls the West Yorkshire Police contact centre has received in the past few months.

Callers have requested a police response in situations including a child being charged adult fare on the bus, a McDonald's customer's handbrake becoming stuck while paying for their food, and a drunk husband staying too long in the pub.

Food concerns have prompted calls complaining of out-of-date biscuits or poor quality meat.

While some members of the public even use the police as an information service, calling to ask about benefits payments or to check the date.

Callers also frequently request lifts from police vehicles in non-emergency situations, such as when they have missed the bus.