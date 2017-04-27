The Leeds United M621? Football teams and firms could soon sponsor motorways

Could Leeds United sponsor the M621?

Sports teams, supermarkets and tech firms are among the companies who could purchase the naming rights of major roads under a Road Miles concept.

The plan outlines the potential establishment of the Manchester United M6, the Morrisons M1, the Microsoft M4 and the Adidas A1.

WHAT DO YOU THINK? CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE DEBATE ON THE YEP FACEBOOK PAGE

It is part of a submission that has been shortlisted for the £250,000 Wolfson economics prize to reduce traffic jams.

The Road Miles proposal was created by AA president Edmund King in a personal capacity and his wife, business analyst Deirdre, to change the way people are charged for driving in the UK.

They believe drivers should be given 3,000 free Road Miles each year and then pay a small fee for driving further distances, in a bid to reduce non-essential journeys.

Car drivers in the first year would pay less than one pence per mile and there would be concessions for those living in the most rural areas and the disabled.

A nationwide lottery and an auction of extra miles would be used to keep the scheme’s costs down and fund maintenance such as pothole repairs.