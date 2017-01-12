The former boxer with a private bar in his Leeds garden

Could this garden shed conversion be one of the most impressive in Leeds?

After seeing photos in the Yorkshire Evening Post of father and son David and Mark Craven's sports-themed 'man caves', Shaun Hendry got in touch with pictures of his own hidden retreat.

The shed at the bottom of his Whitkirk garden has been a shrine to sport since he built it back in 2005.

Named the Blue Oyster Bar, Shaun's private pub features beer pumps and gaming tables for poker and chess.

The former pro boxer, who coaches at Burmantofts Amateur Boxing Club, has installed mementos of his days in the ring, including a trophy cabinet and framed photographs.