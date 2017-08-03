The fantastic four! Leeds United midfield legends set to feature in new Elland Road artwork

Leeds United’s very own fab four are set to feature in a new piece of public artwork at a landmark site near the club’s Elland Road ground.

The Leeds United Supporters’ Trust announced plans earlier this summer to commission a Whites-themed mural for one of the exterior walls of the Lowfields Road tunnel.

And, following a vote by trust members, the basic design for the eagerly-anticipated mural has now been revealed.

It includes images of Gary Speed, David Batty, Gary McAllister and Gordon Strachan – the famous midfield quartet integral to United’s 1992 title triumph.

The all-important words Marching on Together have also found a place in the design, put together by Leeds-based graphic artist Jameson Rogan.

Jameson and the trust are now set to spend some time fine-tuning their artistic blueprint before work starts on the mural proper.

As a result, the target date for its completion has been put back from the middle of this month to Leeds’s home game against Burton Albion on September 9.

Trust board member Jon Howe said: “There shouldn’t be massive changes, we’re looking at things like getting the player images and the historical accuracy of their kits spot on and possibly tweaking the font for Marching on Together.

“We obviously want the finished design to be the very best it can be.”

An online crowdfunding appeal raised the estimated £3,800 cost of the mural project in the space of just six days last month.

Freedom, a Yorkshire-based company that supports the utility and construction industry, has offered to do preparatory cleaning of the wall earmarked for the mural as well as the inside of the tunnel free of charge.

Paint firm PPG is also supplying materials for the artwork for free. Other backers of the project include Leeds-based East Street Arts and Leeds Central MP Hilary Benn.