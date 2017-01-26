The End: Stage times, likely setlist and what to expect from tonight’s Black Sabbath show in Leeds

Their career has been turbulent and dramatic, yet never dull.

And tonight, it all comes to an end.

Black Sabbath, the band which most musical historians agree invented the genre of heavy metal, are into the last few gigs of their final ever tour.

Tonight the band, which these days comprises original members Ozzy Obsorne, Geezer Butler and Tony Iommi, alongside drummer Tony Clufetos who is filling in for estranged original drummer Bill Ward, perform in Leeds at the First Direct Arena.

After this show there are just four more in the band’s history, with their tour set to conclude in their native Birmingham next weekend.

Reviews of the dates so far have been uniformly postive, with critics praising Ozzy’s vocals and the band’s collective musicianship.

Support comes from fellow rockers Rival Sons.

So far the stage times appear to be 7.40pm for Rival Sons with Sabbath to take the stage at 8.40pm. Their set has been coming in at 100 minutes per night so expect a lengthy session of headbanging.

The band have been performing the same setlist each evening. If you would prefer not to know what to expect then do not scroll down.

Black Sabbath setlist:

Download 2012 - Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne says hello

Black Sabbath

Fairies Wear Boots

Under the Sun/Every Day Comes and Goes

After Forever

Into the Void

Snowblind

War Pigs

Behind the Wall of Sleep

N.I.B.

Hand of Doom

Rat Salad

Iron Man

Dirty Women

Children of the Grave

Encore:

Paranoid