The best steak restaurants in Leeds

Leeds isn’t short of fantastic steakhouses, so if you’re craving a classic dinner treat, here’s where to go for the best satisfying steak in town.

Fazenda

Serving more than 15 types of meat in the traditional Gaucho style, this Brazilian eatery is a meat lover’s dream.

Succulent sirloin, filet mignon, ribeye and cap of rump are all on the menu, so you won’t be short of choice.

And once you can eat no more, simply turn over your coloured service card to the red side until you’re ready for second helpings.

Visit: Waterman’s Place, Unit 4-7 Granary Wharf, LS1 4GL

Miller & Carter

Offering a wide selection of prime steaks - served either on or off the bone - high quality meats are guaranteed at Miller and Carter.

Their carefully sourced 30 day aged British and Irish beef is the pride of their menu, and (whether you opt for the ribeye, fillet or sirloin) it will be flavoursome and cooked to perfection.

Visit: 56-58 The Headrow, LS1 8TL

Stampede

Offering great tasting meats that won’t break the bank, Stampede is so much more than just another burger joint.

While sandwiches and burgers do dominate the menu, you’ll find a hearty selection of steaks onthere too.

From a juicy 16oz T-Bone, to the tender 7oz fillet, these dry aged steaks are some of the city’s tastiest.

Visit: Unit 24, St. John’s Centre, Albion Street, LS2 8LQ

Stockdales of Yorkshire

If you’re looking for an elegant dining experience, this upmarket and modern restaurant is perfect for those special evenings out.

The prime cuts of beef at Stockdales are all aged for a minimum of 28 days, and cooked over charcoal on their Josper Grill to really seal in the flavour.

Try their 10oz Wagyu, or the Cote de Boeuf for a standout meal.

Visit: 8 South Parade, LS1 5QX

CAU

This vibrant Argentinian style restaurant is all about the top quality beef, and their mouth-watering cuts of succulent steaks certainly won’t disappoint.

From tasty fillet medallions and speciality rumps, to flash grilled steak sandwiches, this eatery has something for every craving.

Be sure to try the Tira de Ancho, known as the king of steaks.

Visit: Victoria Gate, 1 Eastgate, LS2 7LY

Bossa

Relaxed, all-you- can-eat Brazilian restaurant Bossa perfectly blends the vibrant sounds and tastes of Rio de Janeiro to create an exciting dining experience where exotic flavours take centre stage.

All of the meats, sides and pineapple are freshly prepared, and brought to your table until you tell staff to stop serving – so sit down, tuck in and enjoy.

Visit: Crown Street Buildings, 2 Cloth Hall Street, LS1 2HD

FireLake

Tucked away in the Raddison Blu hotel in The Light, this stylish grill house and cocktail bar may have escaped your notice, but it’s definitely worth a visit.

The plush booths and open fire pit creates a relaxed ambiance for a cosy meal out, and their impressive selection of steaks are all cooked on a Josper Grill, ensuring giving the food a wonderfully smoky, chargrilled flavour.

Visit: The Light, 13 The Headrow, LS1 8TL

Gaucho

A firm favourite in Leeds for steak, this Argentinian eatery is renowned for its fine cuts of meat and boutique dining experience.

Proudly serving beef sourced from the Pampas plains of Argentina, the meats are completely exclusive to Gaucho, so it’s a chance to tuck in to a tasty menu of steaks which you won’t find anywhere else in the city.

Visit: 21-22 Park Row, LS1 5JF

Estabulo

It’s another of the city’s popular Brazilian eateries that allows you to take the dining experience into your own hands.

Armed with a green disc to indicate you’re ready for service, you can tuck into the vast array of meats to your heart’s content.

Visit: 5 St. Peter’s Square, LS9 8AQ

Blackhouse

The Grill on the Square has long been one of the city’s best loved steakhouses, and their no-nonsense approach to food has helped them to perfect the age old classics.

All of their steaks are wet and dry aged for a minimum of 28 days and are left to breathe for 24 hours before cooking to improve the quality.

Choose from premium cuts of sirloin, ribeye or fillet, served alongside thick cut chips or mash for a winning meal you won’t soon