The 8 best affordable set menus in Leeds

Dining out is an experience we all enjoy, but it’s a treat that can be quite costly.

With these exciting and affordable set menus, you can have a satisfying meal in Leeds without breaking the bank.

Shears Yard

Housed in a building which dates back to the 1800s, you’ll feel right at home in this chic restaurant, with its exposed brick walls, high steel beams and cosy mood lighting.

Shears Yard’s set menu begins at £16.50 for two courses, but for an extra £3 you can upgrade to a third.

Inspired by seasonal and local produce, the menu offers an exciting twist on classic dishes.

Visit: 11-15 Wharf Street, LS2 7EH – shearsyard.com

Del Verde Restaurant

This family-owned Mediterranean restaurant on the grounds of Roundhay Park golf course is a little off the beaten track, but it’s a great place to stop at after a quick round or a stroll around nearby Waterloo Lake.

For £14.95, you can enjoy a two course meal from Del Verde’s set menu. Take your pick of everything from succulent meat dishes, to tasty risotto and delicious pizza.

If you’ve got a bit of a sweet tooth, indulge in dessert for £2 more.

Visit: Park Lane, LS8 2EJ – delverde.co.uk

Kendells Bistro

Relaxed, informal and delightfully cosy, Kendells Bistro prides itself on its laid-back, unpretentious atmosphere and high quality French food.

For a fixed price of £19.95, you can enjoy a two course meal at this charming Parisian style eatery, and an extra £2 will buy you a third course.

Their menus change daily, so each visit will be a tasty surprise.

Visit: 3 St Peter’s Square, LS9 8AH – kendellsbistro.co.uk

Angelica

If you’re looking for dinner and a view, this beautiful penthouse restaurant should be at the top of your list.

With panoramic city views from the sixth floor of Trinity Leeds, you couldn’t ask for a more glamorous setting than Angelica.

Their set two course menu is £15 per person, and includes the likes of traditional fish and chips, and sticky toffee pudding, or 36 hours braised pork belly served with peppercorn sauce.

Visit: Trinity Leeds, 70 Boar Lane, LS1 6HW – angelica-restaurant.com

Thai Sabai

Starting at just £17 per person, you can enjoy a choice of three tempting set menus at Thai Sabai.

From spicy curries and flavoursome stir-frys, to a range of seafood dishes, there’s plenty to choose from.

The popular Thai restaurant even caters for gluten-free and vegetarian diets, so no one has to miss out.

Visit: The Parade, 2 North Lane, LS6 3HP – thaisabaileeds.co.uk

La Rambla

Enjoy a taste of rural Spain at this family-run tapas restaurant and wine bar, where a welcoming atmosphere and homely ‘grandma inspired’ traditional cooking await.

There are two different options for La Rambla’s set menu, starting at £20.95 per person.

Tuck in to tasty albondigas, homemade tortilla, crispy calamares and deliciously sweet churros, among other authentic Spanish dishes.

Visit: 9 East Parade, LS1 2AJ – laramblatapas.co.uk

Giorgio’s Ristorante Italiano

With two Leeds venues (one in Headingley and the other in Rodley) you can branch out from the town centre and enjoy a quieter meal on the city’s outskirts at Giorgio’s.

Their set two course menu costs £12.95 per head, and offers an enticing selection of mouth-watering Italian dishes, including spaghetti bolognese, risotto, penne pasta and pizza, with some classic starters and desserts to accompany.

Visit: 70-72 Otley Road, Headingley, LS6 4BA / Oaklands, 55 Rodley Lane, Rodley, LS13 1NG – giorgiosrestaurant.co.uk

Brasserie Blanc

Housed inside a refurbished Victorian mill alongside the River Aire, Brasserie Blanc offers a relaxed space to enjoy some fine dining.

The set two course menu here costs £11.95, so you can decide between a starter and a dessert to accompany your main, or go all out and enjoy a three course feast for just £3.50 extra.

Give the rhubarb compote and custard a try, for a contemporary twist on a classic dessert.

Visit: Victoria Mill, Sovereign Street, LS1 4BJ – brasserieblanc.com