Ten years of development partnership

One of the city’s longest established shopping centres is celebrating a decade of partnership with a West Yorkshire construction company by announcing a new development programme.

Ten years ago the Merrion Centre teamed up with Triton Construction to bring the centre’s first Costa Coffee on Woodhouse Lane.

Since then they have partnered on 18 projects, including shops, bars and the Citipark control room, with the latest being new business units for retail take up.

Based at the south end of the centre, the kiosk style units are already attracting interest and the first retailer to put pen to paper is electronic cigarette retailer Socialites.

Town Centre Securities, owners of the Merrion Centre, confirmed more announcements were set to be made over the next few weeks.

The units are targeted at passing footfall, boosted by the opening of the new Ibis Styles Hotel and Marco Pierre White’s New York Italian restaurant which are set to launch in the same area of the centre later this year.

Helen Green, associate director of Town Centre Securities, said: “We have been undertaking a phased improvement and investment programme for over 10 years now.

“Triton worked on the very first improvement project, the creation of Costa on Woodhouse Lane, and have been with us ever since.”

Michael Parkinson, managing director of the Bradford based firm, added: “Town Centre Securities has been an ideal partner with a great vision for where they want to take the centre.

“It has helped ensure the continued success of our own business. The team has some very exciting plans for the future at the centre that we look forward to supporting.”