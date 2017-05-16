Tempting Thai treats at Trinity Centre

Four new street food vendors have popped up at Trinity Kitchen, bringing a taste of the Caribbean, the USA and the Orient to city shoppers.

For the next eight weeks hungry visitors to the shopping centre can tuck into authentic Thai street food from Leeds locals Bang Wok Thai who are also on Granary Wharf but are going back to basics, healthy Indian food from Chaat Cart who are returning due to popular demand, Caribbean cuisine from Jenny’s Jerk Chicken (look out for the speciality curried goat option) and brand new concept, Thai Khrim.

Trinity Kitchen is the first host for the pop-up which, just in time for the onset of summer (hopefully), will be serving up fresh, hand-crafted Thai ice cream with a Western twist those with a sweet tooth will recognise such as Oreos.

Dan Wharton, Marketing Manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “Summer is almost here so it’s time for a switch-up at Trinity Kitchen. It’s exciting when the time comes to bring in a new selection of street food vendors and we’ve had such positive feedback.

“We’re lucky enough to have some of the most popular vendors return for what will be a busy time in the centre, through the bank holiday and half term.”

Staying on for another eight weeks will be American themed, ‘What the Truck’ after proving popular during their recent stint.

Food fans kept hunger at bay with their truffle fries and the popular Philly cheese steak sandwiches.

The new arrivals will be in the top floor Trinity Kitchen until July 9, trading alongside the centre’s permanent food and drink outlets Chicago Rib Shack, Chip + Fish, Duck ’n Roll, Pho, PizzaLuxe, Rola Wala, Tortilla and 360 Champagne and Cocktails.