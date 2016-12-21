Teenager struck with glass bottle during Leeds burglary

A teenager was struck with a glass bottle during a burglary in Leeds.

The 17-year-old suffered a wound to the top of his head after being hit with the bottle by suspects who entered the flat in Halton Moor Avenue, at around 5pm yesterday (Wednesday).

Paramedics were at the scene and called police who then examined the scene for forensic evidence during the evening.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated before being released.

Police are investigating the incident as an aggravated burglary.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team via 101, quoting crime number 13160746119 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.