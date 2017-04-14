Teenager caught as he helped Leeds burglary gang

A TEENAGE burglar was caught as he helped a gang target homes in a wealthy suburb or Leeds.

A court heard the gang was foiled after a neighbour of one of the targeted properties became suspicious.

Leeds Crown Court heard a group of men were seen acting suspiciously outside a house on Buckstone Crescent, Alwoodley, on March 11 this year.

The neighbour saw one of the men walk into the driveway and return to the property later when the owner had gone out.

Michael Collins, prosecuting, said the neighbour formed the view that they had been waiting until the house was empty before carrying out the burglary. Before the break-in, the neighbour had spotted the gang members loitering nearby as he took his dog out for walk.

The neighbour contacted the police when he heard the sound of breaking glass and saw a security light illuminated. A lap top was stolen from the property and £500 worth of damage was caused to a door frame.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested Albert Codreanu, 19, nearby. He told officers: “I will admit it. I only broke in to get some food.”

Codreanu, of Bexley Avenue, Harehills, pleaded guilty to burglary.

The court heard Codreanu, who has no previous convictions, is a Romanian national who moved to West Yorkshire to work at a car wash. He took part in the offences after being persuaded by others.

Codreanu was given nine months detention, suspended for two years, and ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work.