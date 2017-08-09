Teen accused of stabbing 16-year-old to death 'did not mean to inflict fatal injuries', court told

A student accused of murdering a rival teenager by stabbing him during a fight over a girl told a jury he did not mean to inflict fatal injuries.

The teenage defendant said today he only meant to scare 16-year-old Irfan Wahid with the weapon when he came under attack.

The 17-year-old defendant, who cannot be identified, is on trial at Leeds Crown Court where he pleads not guilty to murdering Irfan on February 10 this year.

Irfan died from a stab wound to the heart after receiving a single knife blow to the chest.

The jury has heard how the incident happened at a bus stop on Harehills Lane in front of a teenage girl they both had affections for.

Giving evidence, the defendant described how he was talking to the girl outside a takeaway when he was approached by a group of boys which included Irfan.

He described how Irfan then began punching him.

He said: "My head went to the side and flew backwards and my glasses flew off."

The teenager said he then crouched down on the ground to protect himself and managed to take the knife from his bag before swinging out with it.

The defendant's barrister, Richard Barraclough, QC, said: "What were you trying to do?"

He replied: "To scare them."

Mr Barraclough then asked: "With a view to do what? What did you want them to do?"

The defendant replied: "To go away. To stop."

The barrister then asked: "Did you think you were stabbing anybody?"

He replied: "No."

The defendant said he did not realise he had made contact with anybody until he looked down and saw blood on the knife.

The teenager told the court he left the scene and disposed of the knife down a grate later that day on the advice of friends.

He said he also burnt his clothing on the advice of friends.

The defendant told the jury had been carrying a knife in his bag for protection for more than a month before the incident after being attacked in an unrelated incident in the Gipton area of Leeds.

He told the jury he had taken the knife from a drawer at his aunt's home.

The defendant said he struggled to breathe after discovering Irfan had died.

Mr Barraclough asked: "How did you feel?"

He replied: "Terrible. I was still in shock. It was hard to process."

The defendant pleads not guilty to murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

Proceeding