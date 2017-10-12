Team talk with Leeds United star players

Football fans will be able to take part in team talk and put their questions to two high-profile Leeds United stars in a close up Meet the Players event next week.

It is the first player event since city sports bar Shooters, inside the Bierkeller Entertainment Complex, signed a partnership with Leeds United at the start of this football season.

Supporters will be able to quiz on loan German striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga and in form frontman Kemar Roofe in an hour-long session on Wednesday.

It is being hosted by sports MC Paul Booth, who is a familiar voice on Sky, BBC and ITV Sports.

A limited number of special priced advanced tickets for the event are on sale for £5 each, which includes entrance to the question and answer session, a burger and a beer.

Fans are asked to arrive at the bar on The Headrow from 5.30pm, with questions starting at 6pm, so there’ll be plenty of opportunity to get all the inside team news and views.

Jason Marling, general manager of Shooters, told City Buzz they were looking forward to giving fans exclusive access to the players.

“He said: “The club has had a really good start to the season and Lasogga and Roofe have played a huge part in that so it’ll be great for everyone to have the chance to be able to meet them and hear what they’ve got to say about the games so far.

“Shooters is the number one venue in Leeds to watch live sport and there’s always a fantastic atmosphere when we have Leeds matches on our big screen so we’re expecting a big crowd for this event.”