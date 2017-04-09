Tatt’s outrageous! Man with face tattoos left feeling ‘belittled’ after being refused entry to Leeds club

A man claims he was discriminated against by nightclub bouncers in Leeds because of his tattoos, leaving him feeling “belittled” and “embarrassed” on his visit to the city.

Jake Gittings, who was visiting a friend in Leeds, says he was denied access to Club Mission by staff who allegedly laughed in his face, with one saying to him: “We don’t normally stereotype people, but with you I’ll make an exception because of those tattoos.

Mr Gittings, who has several facial tattoos, said: “These tattoos are me, that’s what makes me.

“You wouldn’t say to a black guy ‘you’re not allowed in here because you’re black’.

As well as his facial tattoos, Mr Gittings also has body art on his fingers, hands, neck and back of head.

The 25-year-old, from Manchester, has 50 tattoos overall on his body, and three appointments this month to add more.

But he said the experience in Leeds had left him feeling “belittled” and “embarrassed” - and self-conscious about his unique look for the first time ever.

“I’ve never felt like that before. I’ve always been quite confident in showing my tattoos,” he said.

“I’ve never felt so belittled or embarrassed. I was embarrassed to have tattoos.

“I just can’t believe that you can be spoken to and treated like that.”

The Yorkshire Evening Post approached Club Mission for comment but was unable to reach them.

However in a Facebook message to Mr Gittings shown to the YEP, representatives for the club said that they accept people from all styles and backgrounds, including people with tattoos - and will “serious address” the matter after investigating the circumstances.

“We aim to uphold standards which avoid the belittling of customers,” the message said.

“If it is the case that you have been refused entry, and the reason being because you have tattoos, then this is something which will need to be seriously addressed with the member of security on the night.”