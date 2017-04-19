Tasty delights at Great Meanwood Bake-Off

Amateur cooks showcased their impressive cake-making skills for the first ever Great Meanwood Bake-off on Easter Saturday.

Held at the Myrtle Tavern, the event attracted a colourful array of entries - and a crowd of willing customers ready to sample the creations.

Judges included former contestant on BBC’s Great British Bake-Off, Sandy Docherty, from Leeds, as well as Sam Howarth, the pub’s assistant manager and pub chef Matt Cooney.

Winner of the ‘14s and under’ category was Noah Dixon, 14, who created a rainbow cake with different colours for each of the six tiers inside. Winner of the over 14s was Athina Paraskos with an Easter-themed tiramisu cake.

Scott Westlake, who runs the pub, said: “I was impressed with the standard. It was really busy in the pub, too - lots of people came to watch. It was a real talking point. We also raised £100 for the Meanwood Valley Partnership by selling the cakes at 50p a slice.”

The event is the latest organised by the pub to create a more ‘family-friendly’ feel.

It has recently been completely refurbished - with Scott and a partner investing £100k - creating a new children’s play area including swings, slides, a climbing wall and two small houses. It also opens early to host coffee mornings for mum and dads and ‘mini raves’ by children’s party hosts Boomchikkaboom.

Scott, 30, who worked behind the bar when he was younger, said: “Taking over ownership has been a massive career step for me and I’ve been lucky to have such fantastic local support which has put me in the fortunate position to invest money back in to the pub.”

Visit http://www.myrtletavern.com for more details.