Taste of Japanese restaurant in Leeds

A new rooftop restaurant - the finishing touch to the Victoria Gate development - opens in June, but if you don’t want to wait that long for a taste of what is to come there is chance for a sneak preview.

For four days next week sister restaurant, Angelica is serving up a preview menu for ‘Issho’ with a flavour of what Japanese food fans can expect.

The menu, created by executive chef Ben Orpwood, will serve traditional ‘robatayaki’ dishes, where food such as Iberico pluma, sea bream and king salmon is slow-grilled over charcoal.

Seaweed-wrapped maki options include crab, tiger prawn tempura and salmon, while sushi and sashimi-lovers can choose from 11 dishes including yellowfin tuna, cured mackerel and sweet shrimp.

Sake and Japanese-inspired cocktails head up the drinks list in the Kori bar on the terrace.

Mr Orpwood said: “I’ve been lucky enough to travel to Japan several times and worked in Asian restaurants in Turkey, Dubai, London and Australia which has helped shape the menu and create eye-catching dishes full of flavour. It’s been a long time in the making but we can’t wait to give food fans in Leeds the chance to try it for themselves.”