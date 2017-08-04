'Targeted' arson attack on van in Denby Dale

A van was set on fire in what police believe was a "targeted attack" in Denby Dale.

Detectives in Kirklees are appealing for witnesses after the arson at around 23.30pm yesterday at a house on Gilthwaites Crescent.

Officers said that a lone offender thew fluid from a container over a van, which ignited.

The fire caused damage to the van and the garage also set alight. The offender then fled the scene.

Detective Inspector Mark Atkinson, of Kirklees CID, said: “This is a serious incident in a closely populated area in Denby Dale and we believe the incident was a targeted attack. If the fire had not been controlled as quickly as it was there could have been potentially critical consequences. The fire caused considerable damage to the building but thankfully no one was injured.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who may have seen an individual in the area carrying a container, or may have witnessed the incident.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13170357041 or information can be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”