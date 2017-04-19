Taking a tour through the ages at Leeds’s Harewood Castle

HISTORY lovers got the chance to step back in time on a tour of Harewood Castle in Leeds.

Yesterday’s walk-and-talk event saw attendees exploring the ruins of the 14th century landmark and learning more about its past.

The castle was constructed around 1366 by Sir William de Aldeburgh, on the site of an earlier residence which is thought to have been built by Lord Lisle during the 12th century.

It stands on a steep slope at the north-east edge of Harewood village, close to the main road. The surviving structure underwent a major programme of repair and consolidation in 2004 and 2005, with financial support for the project coming from English Heritage and the Harewood Estate.