Take a walk in Leeds for Jane’s Walk Festival

People in Leeds can discover the city from new and interesting perspectives at the Jane’s Walk Festival on May 6 and 7.

The global festival takes place annually in honour of the renowned American geographer Jane Jacobs, who used walking and observation to understand how cities worked, and this year Leeds joins for the first time.

“The city’s programme of the Jane’s Walk Festival includes 12 walks over the two days, covering local history, the impacts of disability, and the ways we respond to our environment,” said Leeds organiser Samuel L Foxton.

Samuel is a Leeds-based urbanist fox who works on projects which look at cities as a whole - connecting planning, transport, people and environmental issues.

He added: “The walks take place in a variety of locations around the city, including a motorway, two cemeteries and a zoo.

“The programme includes established and experimental routes and conversation, along with poetry and performance.”

Included on Saturday May 6 are themed walks - Blinding Light, with an hour led by Scottish artist Tanith Marron discussing how daylight bleaches out the stars and planets; and The Accessible Path, led by Mindy Goose for over two hours, taking in the Abbey Museum and Kirkstall Abbey.

The following day includes - Walking Into The Past in St George’s Fields, led by Morticia.

Leeds is one of six UK cities taking part in 2017, alongside Birmingham, Brighton, Colchester, Liverpool and London and cities in 65 countries, and celebrates its 10th Anniversary this year in its founding city of Toronto, where Jane Jacobs died in 2006

All walks are free, and full details are available at www.janeswalk.org/united-kingdom/leeds