Taco Bell confirm Leeds opening date

Mexican fast food chain Taco Bell has confirmed the location and opening date of its new Leeds restaurant.

The brand's 16th British outlet will open on Thursday June 8 in the St John's Centre.

The 56-seat restaurant will even sell its own exclusive dish - the cheesy double melt burrito.

And staff have already organised a series of giveaways and promotions for new customers.

The first 100 visitors will receive a free T-shirt, while two lucky diners will win a year's supply of Taco Bell orders by finding one of the Golden Tacos hidden in the city centre. Clues will be released on the brand's UK social media channels.

There will be 35 new jobs at the open kitchen-style outlet, which will also sell beer, and there will be free Wifi and charging stations for mobile phones.

It opens its doors at 10am.