Sympathy from Yorkshire's civic leaders over terror attack

YORKSHIRE'S CIVIC leaders today expressed solidarity with Manchester as the city dealt with the aftermath of last night's terror attack.

Flags were also flying at half mast above town halls across the region and books of condolence are expected to be opened later.

All campaigning in the General Election has been suspended.

Wakefield Council was among those organising a minute's silence at 11am.

Council leader Peter Box said: "We are shocked and dismayed at the truly appalling incident that occurred in Manchester last night.

"Our hearts go out to all those affected, especially those who have been injured or lost loved ones.

"Wakefield stands in solidarity with Manchester. If this is confirmed to be a terrorist attack we will not allow them to win."

In a joint statement Bradford Council leader Susan Hinchcliffe, chief executive, Kersten England and lord mayor Abid Hussain said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by last night's terrible incident at Manchester Arena, which is believed to be a terrorist attack. We are aware that a number of people from our district are among the injured and we wish them a swift and full recovery.

"The Union Flag on City Hall has been lowered as a mark of respect, in line with all government buildings across the country.

"The council will continue to plan and work with all its partners, including West Yorkshire Police, to ensure that the Bradford district remains safe and vigilant in the face of any threat of terrorism."

Leeds City Council leader Judith Blake said: “On behalf of Leeds City Council and the city of Leeds I want to express our heartfelt sympathy and support for the people of Manchester. Manchester is a great Northern city with a rich heritage where people of all cultures and creeds live together successfully - values Leeds holds in common.

“The deliberate targeting of children, young people and concert goers in this way is beyond comprehension. I know many people from Leeds will have family and friends who were in Manchester last night and I would urge them to use the contact number provided by Greater Manchester Police if they are still concerned about their loved ones.

“As a council and a city, Leeds stands ready to provide whatever support we can to Manchester at this unbearably difficult time."

Doncaster Council chief executive Jo Miller posted on Twitter: "#WeStandTogether with Manchester , a great world city. The spirit of #Manchester shining through in its response & will not be dimmed."

Hull City Council leader Stephen Brady said: "I'm sure I speak for everyone when i say that the whole of Hull is shocked and saddened by the terrible events in Manchester last night and prayers are with all of those affected by and dealing with this incident."