Suspected theft from Whitby supermarket – can you help identify man in CCTV?

Police are appealing for help to identifying a man in connection with a suspected theft incident at Sainsbury's supermarket in Whitby.

Officers are investigating the incident which took place inside the Stainsacre Lane store at around 2pm on Thursday May 11..

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jonathan Formstone.

You can also email jonathan.formstone@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170081045.