Suspected Manchester Arena suicide bomber has been identified as Salman Abedi

The terrorist responsible for the deaths of 22 people, including children, at Manchester Arena has been identified, U.S officials say.

Press Association report that armed police officers raided the address of the Manchester bombing suspect Salman Abedi earlier today.

Police ordered residents on Elsmore Road in Manchester, where Abedi was registered as living, indoors as they carried out a controlled explosion.

The property became the centre of the investigation into Monday's outrage as detectives hunted those thought to be behind the blast.

The suspect was named by US security services in Washington, as those who live on the red-bricked semi-detached street said they know little about those who reside at the address.

A couple living opposite the house on Elsmore Road said was they were sure no-one was arrested and that police found the house empty.

Alan and Frances Kinsey filmed the dramatic police raid on the semi-detached property in their quiet street

The footage shows a line of more than 20 officers, all armed, approaching the house.

All the officers were wearing grey, specialist firearms uniforms with helmets and goggles.

Vehicle transporter Mr Kinsey, 52, said the officers put a black strip down the door, retreated and then 60 to 90 seconds later there was a loud explosion.

He said: "Armed police came down. There must have been 30 and 40 of them.

"Some were dressed in khaki and some of them were in police uniforms. All armed. A couple of them had riot shields."

Mr Kinsey said dogs were taken into the house with the armed officers but he was adamant no-one was brought out.

He said: "They didn't find anybody in the house at the time.

"We kept watching and they didn't bring anybody out."

Asked about other reports of an arrest in the street, he said: "That must have been somewhere else because there wasn't anybody brought out."