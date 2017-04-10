Support for Leeds flats development

Homage will be paid to a former metal fabrication business as architects reveal plans for an ambitious development of 101 flats in the Southbank area of the city.

CityLife Developments, working with Nick Brown Architects, has acquired the now vacant brownfield site in Holbeck and plan to transform the Leeds skyline with a radical design that looks like a sheet of folded metal clad in bronze and copper.

The top two levels of the ten storey building, at 16-18 Manor Road, will be set back to accommodate a roof terrace, there will be a resident’s gym on the ground floor and while there is no on-site parking proposed there will be cycle spaces for each apartment.

A full application has yet to be formally put to the Leeds City Council planning department, but in a pre-application meeting, members of the City Plans panel were supportive of progress so far.

Coun Graham Latty (Guiseley and Rawdon) said: “If you can build this - people will flock. I don’t care what goes on inside - it is what it looks like as far as I am concerned and I think this is absolutely superb.”

However, there were concerns over the lack of parking in the plans and affordable housing allocation for the mix of 21 studio flats, 56 one bedroomed flats, 20 two bedroomed flats and four, three bedroomed flats.

Questions were also raised over the metal structure causing a glare effect from sunlight and car headlights.

City Plans chairman, James McKenna added: “We all welcome the design and thank you (the applicant and architect) for bringing forward an innovative scheme. It has been well received and there are a few things members will take conversation over and maybe you can show them in more detail when you come back to us.”