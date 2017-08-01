Supper club with a difference to launch in Leeds

a new supper club with a difference is launching in Leeds.

Hidden Harewood will be an immersive dining experience with the opportunity to discover some of Harewood House’s hidden corners whilst enjoying a tasting menu from acclaimed chef, Josh Whitehead.

Josh is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in Yorkshire.

He is currently the Sous Chef at the Ox Club - voted the best restaurant in Leeds city centre at the Oliver Awards 2017 and receiver of a Michelin recommendation for 2017) - and was also a contestant on MasterChef: The Professionals in 2016.

The event is run by Harewood Food and Drink Project a new initiative which focuses on celebrating the best of the Harewood Estate’s food and drink production.

Josh has curated a taster menu which showcases the best of Yorkshire, inspired by Harewood’s heritage and the produce grown on site - this will include seasonal vegetables from the kitchen garden and game and livestock from the estate grounds.

The immersive dining experience will take a minimum of three hours and groups of up to 25 people will embark on an incredible journey through the hidden parts of the Harewood estate and enjoy wining and dining at secret locations amongst extraordinary surroundings.

A spokesman for Hidden Harewood said: “Some of the locations will be outdoors so diners are recommended to bring a sense of adventure…and some wellies!”

Tickets will be available to purchase online for two sittings at6pm and 7pm on Friday, September 1 and Saturday, September 2.