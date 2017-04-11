Superhero fun at Leeds Kirkstall Bridge shopping park

Spiderman, BatMan and Iron Man surprised kids as part of a Superheroes Fun Day at Kirkstall Bridge shopping park.

The Batmobile was also there and excited families queued to get a photo with the car, an exact replica of the one driven by Michael Keaton in the 1989 film.

Shoppers could take a photo with Spiderman and pals as part of the action-packed day.

It was organised by the shopping centre as part of their Easter holiday attractions.

The Easter fun will continue today when Disney Junior superhero favourites, PJ Masks, come out and play from 11am until 3pm.