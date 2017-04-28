Summer takeover of Greek Street

one of the busiest night-time economy hotspots in the city centre will be tapping into the daytime trade as it becomes pedestrianised.

Greek Street will be closed to traffic from today until October 31, 11.30am to midnight each day, giving bars and restaurants chance to set up on-street seating areas to recreate last year’s vibrant summertime atmosphere.

Following last year’s six month trial, when the street was pedestrianised from Thursday to Sunday, many businesses reported improved footfall and increased turnover, with some also taking on new staff.

By the end of this summer, it is also anticipated that all ground floor units on Greek Street will be occupied by either bars or restaurants for the first time ever.

Leeds City Council leader, Judith Blake, said: “Greek Street has enjoyed an impressive revival which has seen a huge amount of investment, high-profile new venues opening and more people coming to the area. We’re keen to support such a vibrant part of the night time economy and to give people chance to enjoy summer evenings and nights out in Leeds.”