Summer has arrived: The best places for BBQ food in Leeds

Summer and barbecues go hand-in-hand.

Nothing beats tucking into a chargrilled, meaty feast on a sun-drenched day, so ditch the DIY job and head to one of these excellent eateries where BBQ food is done right.

Smoke BBQ

Serving pit-smoked BBQ food to perfection, this restaurant has an overwhelming selection of meats to cater for every craving.

Get your fingers dirty with some hot barbecue wings, chicken thighs and baby back ribs, or opt for a juicy burger topped with all the trimmings, accompanied by as many indulgent sides as you can stomach.

Visit: Unit 6, The Merrion Centre, 11 Merrion Way, LS2 8BT

Red’s True Barbecue

This dedicated church of true barbecue aims to sate your hungry soul with its tender smoked meats, coated with tasty glazes and flavoursome rubs.

From loaded barbecue trays, to succulent Black Angus brisket and their infamous donut burger, it’s a struggle to decide which dish to try first.

Visit: 1 Cloth Hall Street, LS1 2HD / 6A Otley Road, LS6 2AA

Bulgogi Grill

Specialising in Korean table-top BBQ cooking, Bulgogi provides a new and unique dining experience.

The top quality, locally sourced meats and seafood are marinated in their speciality Korean seasonings and sauces and cooked to your liking on your table-top grill, before being wrapped in lettuce and rice to enjoy.

Visit: The Arena Quarter, 9 Merrion Way, LS2 8BT

Chicago Rib Shack

It’s one of the permanent residents inside the rotating Trinity Kitchen, and Chicago Rib Shack remains a firm favourite among hungry diners, thanks to its deliciously smoky meats and spicy sauces.

Committed to bringing the best BBQ and ribs to this side of the Atlantic, the menu has been carefully crafted to ensure all the juicy goodness and taste found in the US hasn’t been lost along the way.

Visit: Trinity Leeds Mall, Albion Street, LS1 5AT

Stampede

With an exciting menu from Cattle Grid Steak House, expect the highest quality meats at Stampede, where charcoaled grills are the name of the game.

As well as the usual steaks, ribs, wings and burgers, they also serve a great selection of hot sandwiches if you fancy a change. Try the philly cheesesteak or buffalo chicken.

Visit: 24 St Johns Centre, Albion Street, LS2 8LQ

Fazenda

With 15 different prime cuts of meat served table-side in the traditional gaucho style, this all you can eat restaurant is a meat lover’s dream.

Beef, chicken, pork and lamb can all be found on the menu ,and when you can eat no more, simply flip your green card to red to let staff know that you’re full.

Visit: Waterman’s Place, Unit 4-7 Granary Wharf, LS1 4GL

Cabana

Home to a tempting menu of Brazilian food, including flame-grilled skewers, sticky barbecue ribs, tender steak and pulled chicken, Cabana brings the vibrancy and exotic tastes of Brazil to Leeds.

Make sure to try one of their colourful cocktails and Rio inspired side dishes to get the full experience.

Visit: 4 Albion Street, LS1 5AT

Caracas Grill

Serving a delicious selection of Venezuelan style BBQ food, the wonderfully juicy meats served at Caracas Grill tick all the right boxes.

Choose from succulent flat iron steak, pork sausages, tender beef or marinated chicken, paired with chunky fries, coleslaw salad and a tropical cocktail for a tasty treat.

Visit: Basement Britannia House, 16 York Place, LS1 2EU