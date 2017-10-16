Suited to New York: US art museum display Leeds-made WW2 outfit

A returning Yorkshire serviceman’s 1945 suit is to be flown thousands of miles to go on display at one of the world’s finest art institutions.

The Leeds-made item, given to a World World Two veteran following his demobilisation from the armed forces, was requested by New York’s Museum of Modern Art.

The museum is displaying 111 items deemed to have had a profound effect on the world over the last century, in its ‘Is Fashion Modern?’ Exhibition.

The Burtons suit is normally displayed in the Industrial Museum’s Tailoring Gallery.

Councillor Brian Selby, Leeds City Council’s lead member for museums and galleries, said: “The fact that one of our exhibits is being featured in one of the world’s foremost arts establishments is a tribute to the scope and quality of our collection.

“It also highlights the hugely important role the city has played in the history of textiles and fashion and it’s wonderful that we continue to celebrate the talent and expertise which flourishes in the city today.”

Ahead of the Industrial Museum’s annual Wool Week celebrations, keeper Sarah Barton added: “We’re very proud and excited that this beautiful piece of our local fashion and textile heritage is playing a part in such a prestigious exhibition in one of the world’s biggest cities.”