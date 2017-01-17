Suit-maker to stars dies at 85

A suit-maker to the stars whose company continues to thrive five decades after it was launched has died aged 85.

Walter Grimes founded bespoke suit makers Carl Stuart in Ossett, Wakefield, and his business went on to become a clothes shop of choice for the rich and famous.

The highly-skilled master cutter, who grew up in Thorpe, has seen his company tailor suits for Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Elton John and Robert De Niro.

He died in hospital on January 3.

His daughter, Jane Firth, said: “He was a very generous, gentle and kind man and was a very good listener. Everyone had 100 per cent respect for him, and everybody has been shocked by his death, it’s a very sombre mood among the staff at the moment.

“He will be missed a hell of a lot and it’s such a massive loss.”

Growing up in Thorpe, he went on to become a master cutter at Ibbotson’s tailors in Leeds, before branching out on his own in April 1963.

As his reputation grew over the years, so has the long list of famous A-list customers began to expand.

The company was even asked to cut a bespoke jacket for US President-elect, Donald Trump, and trousers for the world’s tallest man - Xi Shun from China who towers at 7ft 9in.

Stephen Spurr, shop manager and friend, said: “Walter was excellent at what he did, otherwise we wouldn’t have the reputation we do.

“He was perfectionist and stuck with the industry when others fell by the wayside.

“He worked six days a week and took work home with him for the seventh day, he really loved his job.”

His funeral will be held at the Holy Trinity Church in Ossett on Wednesday January 25 at 2pm.