Student makes World Cup squad

A Leeds Trinity University student has been called up to the England squad for the Women’s Rugby League World Cup 2017 in Australia.

Charlotte Booth, who is in her third year, said it was a special moment when head coach Chris Chapman called to confirm she would be part of the 23 player squad at the World Cup, which begins next month.

Charlotte, 24, said: “Chris explained that I will be travelling to Australia to compete in my first World Cup. I was so excited. I’ve worked hard for this opportunity and I really want to make the most of it.”

The Exercise, Health and Nutrition student started playing rugby league when she was 18 years old, after spending many years as a footballer. Charlotte made the transition to rugby league, playing for Guiseley Storm and then Bradford Bulls, as a fullback and winger. She is one of 10 Bradford Bulls players selected for the squad.

Charlotte has also been chosen for Leeds Trinity’s Athlete Support Package, which includes one to one athlete mentoring; learning and teaching support to manage training, competing and studying; access to specialist training facilities; and tailored sports science support.

Matthew Sedgwick, lecturer in Sport and Exercise Physiology at Leeds Trinity, said: “Charlotte has shown a commitment to her studies and her sporting career balancing them in parallel to allow her to succeed in both aspects.”

The Women’s Rugby League World Cup 2017 runs from November 16 to December 2.