Student inspired by her grandad

A design student from the University of Leeds has published her own colouring book for adults in memory of her grandfather.

Emma Kinnear, studying textile design, spent many months helping to care for her grandfather before he died in June. During this period she used art as a refuge, creating more than 50 drawings and sketches of wildlife and nature which she has now published with the title ‘African Savannah.’

“This book is very special to me as I began designing it in January when we found out my grandpa was sick, and it created an escape for me,” said the 20-year-old. “He had a very aggressive type of lung cancer and it was impossible to do anything but help at home and be there to be cheerful and positive.

“These drawings were the one thing I had to keep me positive, so it means a huge amount to me that I’ve been able to publish them.”