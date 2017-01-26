Strictly star Anita takes role at Leeds’s Northern Ballet

Northern Ballet has announced the appointment of BBC presenter and Strictly Come Dancing star Anita Rani to its board of directors.

The Bradford-born TV and radio presenter joins Northern Ballet ahead of this year’s world premieres of three new full-length ballets – Casanova, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas and The Little Mermaid.

She will also return to Leeds on February 2 and February 3 as host on the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour at the First Direct Arena.

She said: “I had such a great experience on the series and the tour, that I jumped at the opportunity to come back and host the tour. I had a taster as tour host last year when I stood in for Mel Giedroyc, which was so much fun.

“I’m really looking forward to being back in front of the lovely Strictly audiences to celebrate 10 years on the road!”