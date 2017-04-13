Search

Strictly’s Joanne Clifton taps into Leeds for show

Strictly Come Dancing’s winning professional Joanne Clifton will tap her way into Leeds next week to star in an award-winning musical.

The world ballroom showdance champion will take on Thoroughly Modern Millie’s title role of Millie Dillmount, a Kansas girl determined to make it big in New York City, at the Leeds Grand Theatre.

The show takes audiences back to the height of the Jazz Age in 1920s New York City, when ‘moderns’ – including a flapper named Millie – were bobbing their hair, raising their hemlines, entering the workforce and rewriting the rules of love.

The show runs from April 17 to 22. Tickets: leedsgrandtheatre.com

