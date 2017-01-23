‘Street kitchens’ set up to provide Leeds homeless with breakfast

a voluntary group has set up a series of ‘street kitchens’ to provide homeless people in Leeds city centre with a cooked breakfast.

They are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays in City Square and Homeless Leeds Support Group use barbecues and gas stoves to cook up a full English, with teas, coffees and cereals.

At each session there are on average between 30 and 40 homeless people taking up the meals, which are being made possible thanks to donations of surplus stock by Greggs, Tesco and Morrisons chains.

The founder of the group, David Hedley said: “It is a big deal and it is needed. We are the first group that has come up with the idea.

“We were seeing people were having nothing in the morning and we needed to act.

“If we could get to a point where we can get them two meals that would be brilliant.”