Street food markets look to have right recipe for success in Leeds

Here’s a tasty idea for fans of good grub – a new weekly event serving up a mouthwatering array of street food is being launched in Leeds.

The EatNorth markets will get under way on Saturday, June 17, at the taproom of the North Brewing Co, off North Street in Sheepscar, and will feature a rotating line-up of street food traders.

Items on the menu for the opening weeks include everything from Taiwanese steamed buns to Canadian poutine plus speciality coffee and sweet options.

The events have been organised by the people behind the annual Leeds Indie Food festival, the 2017 staging of which finishes this weekend.

And they are hopeful that EatNorth will prove just as popular as similar markets in other northern cities.

Leeds Indie Food festival director Matt Dix said: “We’ve been trying to get a weekly street food event off the ground for ages, and we’re really chuffed that everything has fallen into place with EatNorth.

“We’ve booked some killer street food traders from all over the UK, with plenty of new faces to Leeds.

“Events in other northern cities, like GRUB, show there’s a real appetite for good food and good beer, and we’re excited to offer a bite of Leeds Indie Food every week, all summer.”

North Brewing Co director John Gyngell said: “The opportunity to work with Leeds Indie Food is really exciting, especially given the reaction to this year’s festival.

“The quality and variety of the food traders looks incredible, and we love that there will always be something different for people to try with the core range of North Brewing Co beers and new releases we’ll have on the bar.”

The dates confirmed for EatNorth events after June 17’s launch are June 24 and then July 1, 7, 15 and 22.