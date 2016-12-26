Storm Conor: Council partially closes area around landmark Leeds building

The area around one of Leeds's landmark buildings has been closed to high-sided vehicles today (Monday).

Leeds City Council has announced that a diversion is place to stop the vehicles using the junction around Bridgewater Place.

The diversion, which is expected to remain in place until mid afternoon, is due to strong winds.

The area around the base of Bridgewater Place can be gripped by a dangerous wind tunnel effect during stormy weather.

Pedestrian Edward Slaney, from Sowerby Bridge, near Halifax, was crushed to death by a truck that was blown off its wheels close to the building in 2011.

Work started earlier this year on a scheme that will see a system of wind-deflecting barriers and screens being put in place at the site.

The council has also installed a reinforced glass shield on the pavement at Great Wilson Street as an interim measure to help tackle the problem.