Stolen cat is returned to owner after public appeal

A cat stolen during a burglary has been returned to her distraught owner after a huge social media appeal.

Bella was taken from Ruth Anelay's second-floor flat in Moortown during a break-in on New Year's Eve.

Her owner set up a Facebook page, Finding Bella, to track her down in the belief that the beloved pet had been taken to give as a present, as she is not a pedigree breed.

And Ruth's prayers were answered on Sunday morning, when Bella was anonymously returned to the grounds of the apartment complex at around 11am.

The six-year-old domestic short hair had been missing for nine days, and was unharmed.

Before the theft, house cat Bella had never been outside before. She has now been taken to Beechwood Veterinary Group in Chapel Allerton for a check-up after being reunited with her sister Lucy.

Ruth now plans to continue to run the Finding Bella page to help reunite other owners with their missing or stolen pets.

"I can't believe she's home! Deep down I knew I'd get her home because I wasn't going give up - but there were times when I missed her and was worried she was outside that I wasn't sure. My friends, family and the Finding Bella page kept me going," said Ruth.

"She is settling in well. Lucy is a bit confused as Bella smells differently, but they are getting closer. When I found her, she was sitting in the smallest bit of bush under my window and had obviously been put there - she was shaking and let me pick her up. She is very jumpy but I'm sure she will settle.

"Through the page, I found it was great to support each other through what is a traumatic and stressful time, so I now want to do that for other people. Give them hope that their pet can be found with perseverance."