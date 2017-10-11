Still time to vote for children’s charities

A deadline is looming in a vote for important Yorkshire charities which are up for an award at a ceremony honouring brave youngsters.

The Children’s Heart Surgery Fund, Heart Research UK and Parents Association of Children with Tumours and Leukaemia (PACT) have all been put forward for the group category gong at the Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards (YCCA).

Attendees will gather for the service at New Dock Hall in Leeds on Friday. And a public vote on which charity wins the group category remains open until tomorrow night.

Leeds-based Children’s Heart Surgery Fund finances equipment, staff posts, resources and training for those who work on the heart wards and supports children and adults with congenital heart disease and their families from across Yorkshire. Around 400 children have open heart surgery at the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit each year and about 10,000 are outpatients.

CEO Sharon Coyle said: “The awards recognise special people and causes across Yorkshire, and we would dedicate our group nomination to the amazing work of all our fundraisers and volunteers who are the most passionate group you could imagine.

“Your donations help fund the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit, who work tirelessly to stay ahead of this disease, and look after patients and families before, during and after treatment. This special award would recognise the work of so many, and help us spread our vital message.”

Heart Research UK is a ground-breaking Leeds-based charity founded 50 years ago to make surgery safer.

Many of the treatments and surgical breakthroughs that we now take for granted were accomplished in part due to Heart Research UK’s support, especially for children.

PACT, based in Sheffield, has been supporting families with serious health conditions for 40 years. Vote at www.yorkshirechildren.co.uk