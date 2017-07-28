Stay sky high in Leeds city centre as day goes by

It is the original rooftop bar in the city’s nightlife scene as we know it, offering a spectacular backdrop to a cocktail or a glass of fizz long before the modern day whipper snapper bars came along.

The Sky Lounge sits on top of the Double Tree Hilton and overlooks the trendy Bridgewater Place development, Granary Wharf, the South Bank and beyond, into the countryside.

Every now and then, City Buzz visits a bit of a hidden gem in the city and with the likes of Angelica, Alchemist, Issho and East 59th all opening with roof terraces smack in the centre and proving more popular than a pornstar martini, it would be easy to over look this one.

Think brunch, lunch and dinner as well as a host of classic cocktails. Sounds like every other bar in Leeds right now but with its slightly off- centre location it has a more relaxed, laid back demeanour where you can take in and enjoy the swarve surroundings.

Bar supervisor, Rhys Griffiths, said: “We have been here for nine years but there are a lot of bars, like Issho and we want to compete with that and keep what we do fresh.

“The view makes it, people can come for breakfast and see the sun come up, come for a drink and see the sun go down.”