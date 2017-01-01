Start of 2017 extra special for proud parents of new-born Leeds babies

AS MOST people were still toasting the start of 2017, Fahd and Hanna Khan had special reason to celebrate.

For shortly after the bells chimed midnight their son and first child Baha was born.

And it was extra special as his proud dad works as a doctor at St James’ Hospital where he was born.

Baby Baha made an appearance at 12.23am weighing a healthy 7lb and 12oz.

He was two weeks earlier than his due date of January 14, but his mum, a GP, and dad were delighted with their healthy new arrival.

“It is great and really exciting. It is a great start to the New Year,” said Mr Khan, from Moortown, Leeds, who added both his wife and the baby were doing really well.

“I am pleased to have had Baha at the hospital where I work. The midwives and everyone were fantastic. We received excellent care. I am happy to work at such a lovely hospital.”

At Leeds General Infirmary Phil Marsden and Becky Baxter were yesterday celebrating the birth of their daughter Erin at 2.23am. And there could be even more reason to celebrate soon, as Mr Marsden, from Allerton Bywater, said his partner would only be called Becky Baxter ‘for now!‘

Becky had been in hospital since late in Friday before baby Erin Anne Marsden was born weighing a healty 9llb.

She was due on December 27 and so they had wondered if she would be a Christmas or a New Year arrival.

Phil Marsden and Becky Baxter with baby Erin Anne Marsden.

“All the staff were brilliant. Everyone has been amazing,” said Mr Marsden, who met his partner at university.

Baby Baha was only just behind the first baby born in Scotland where among the speediest arrivals following the bells was Carl, born at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow at 12.19am.

In New Zealand a baby was born just after the stroke of midnight making her possibly the first baby of 2017 in the whole world.