Stars sign up for charity match in memory of Leeds United superfan

A team of celebrities are preparing to lace up their boots for a charity football match in memory of a Leeds United superfan.

Michael Kew, from Kettlethorpe, Wakefield, died aged 40 after losing a battle with cancer in April 2015.

Now his best friend, Darren Powell, has secured a host of stars - including actors from Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and former X-Factor signers - for an emotional football match in May raising money for the charity that cared for him.

It will be the second fixture organised by Mr Powell in memory of his friend, after a similarly star-studded match at Barnsley’s Oakwell Stadium last year.

Mr Kew was a staunch Leeds United supporter, and the pair attended a number of games together to watch the Elland Road club across the country.

Father-of-one Mr Powell, 31, said: “It is a big achievement to get all the TV stars to play and I’m quite proud of myself.

“I just persevered with it and kept calling them and trying, it’s all for Michael so it’s quite emotional for me.”

Stars to feature in the game include ex-Leeds footballer Noel Whelan, Emmerdale’s Adam Thomas, Anthony Quinlan and James Hooton and Hollyoaks actor Danny Mac.

They will form a TV Stars XI to take on Mr Powell’s Michael Kew XI, and money raised at the event will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Other celebrities who will play are boxer Andy Townend, ex-Rugby star Lee Crooks and former X-Factor contestants Jake Quickenden, Jack Walton and Ellis Lacy.

The game, to be held at Ossett Town AFC’s football ground in Ossett, Wakefield, will be managed by Football League referee Mark Heywood.

It takes place on May 14, from 1.15pm and tickets cost £5 for adults and £2 for children.