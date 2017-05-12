Stars ready to lace up theirs boots for Bradley

Celebrities have their boots at the ready for a charity football match, which will help a young cancer sufferer who has touched the hearts of the nation.

Darren Powell, of Kettlethorpe, has organised the game to raise funds to provide care for terminally ill five-year-old Bradley Lowery.

The match will also help Macmillan Cancer Support, in memory of Mr Powell’s friend Michael Kew, who died from the disease in 2015.

Mr Powell said: “Bradley has touched my heart and touched the hearts of the nation. I’d encourage everyone to come along and helps us to support him and support Macmillan Cancer Support, another charity which is very close to my heart. Let’s try and fill the stadium up with 2000 people. It’s going to be brilliant.”

Stars including ex-Leeds footballer Noel Whelan, Emmerdale’s Adam Thomas and Hollyoaks actor Danny Mac will play against a local team put together by Mr Powell in the game in Ossett on Sunday.

Bradley’s family this week posted a statement on Facebook to say his condition had worsened and his cancer had progressed.

But Mr Powell said the youngster would lead out the squads if he was well enough.

Thousands of people up and down the country have been supporting Bradley, who has appeared as mascot for his favourite team Sunderland this season.

The match, at Ossett Town, will be accompanied by attractions including a raffle, auction, face painting, bouncy castle and dance performances.

Gates will open at noon before kick-off at 2pm. Tickets cost £5 for adults and £2 children.