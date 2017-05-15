Search

Stars help raise £17,000 in match for hospice and Bradley Lowery

IN ACTION: Emmerdale actor Anthony Quinlan signing a Leeds United shirt after the match in Ossett.

A charity football match featuring TV stars has raised more than £17,000 for a hospice and a youngster who is battling terminal cancer.

Organiser Darren Powell, from Wakefield, said he was moved to tears as celebrity players, friends and supporters helped him reach the astonishing fundraising landmark after the game in Ossett on Sunday.

Mr Powell was raising money to support five-year-old Bradley Lowery, and Macmillan Cancer Support which cared for his friend Micheal Kew, who died in 2015.

A team led by the 31-year-old faced off against celebrities in the game, including Emmerdale’s Adam Thomas, Anthony Quinlan and James Hooton and Hollyoaks actor Danny Mac.

Bradley, who is battling neuroblastoma, was named as the honorary mascot for the game.

