Stark warning given to prolific Leeds burglars

Two teenage burglars were warned they face spending most of their adult lives in custody unless they put an end to their “incessant offending”.

Liam McDonagh and Kundananjii Gombe were each locked up for two years, five months over a break-in at a house in Chapel Allerton, Leeds. Between them they have already amassed 70 convictions for burglary and dishonesty offences.

Leeds Crown Court heard McDonagh has been committing burglaries since he was ten years old. Nigel Wray, prosecuting, said the two men were caught on the CCTV camera of the house they targeted on December 28 last year.

They caused £3,000 of damage by smashing a patio door before stealing £4,000 of electrical items.

Footage showed the pair walking away from the property carrying bags containing the stolen items. Both were recognised when police community support officers were shown the footage.

The court heard McDonagh went on to commit two further shoplifting offences at Boots stores before he was arrested.

In the first offence at the store on Guiseley Retail Park, he stole £800 worth of goods by putting them in a foil-lined bag to prevent the alarm from going off as he left the store.

The second offence took place at the store in Leeds city centre. He was with a group of other men who grabbed bottles of designer perfumes worth £880 before running off.

McDonagh, of Foundry Avenue, Harehills, pleaded guilty to burglary and two offences of theft. Gombe, of Albert Road, Harrogate, pleaded guilty to burglary. Judge Simon Phillips, QC, said: “You will have to make a decision in the fullness of time whether you are going to be institutionalised and spend most of your lives before the courts and in custody. That is a gloomy thought. The idea of you spending most of your adult lives in custody should fill you with a degree of horror and an intention to ensure that it does not happen.”