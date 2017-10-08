Star-studded Leeds charity match

Have your say

A star-studded football match featuring a host of celebrities is being held later today to raise funds for charity.

The game, to be held in Woodlesford, will see TV actors and former professional footballers, including ex-Leeds United player David Norris, take to the pitch.

It is being held in aid of the Awareness For Autism UK and Mind the Gap charities.

The teams will be captained by Coronation Street’s Liam Bairstow and his best friend Paul Bates, who is on the autism spectrum.

John Daly, Awareness For Autism UK director, said: “The event is in aid of two charities; Awareness For Autism – and Mind the Gap, the latter being a disability theatre group from Bradford.

“Both teams will be contesting The Bobby Campbell Trophy and the match will be officiated by ex-Premier League referee Mark Halsey.”

The match is being held today from 2pm at West Riding County Football Association’s pitch in Fleet Lane, Woodlesford.

Organisers hope the event will raise money and awareness for both charities.

A host of TV stars have signed up so far for the game, including Emmerdale’s Joe-Warren Plant, James Hooton and Tom Atkinson, Coronation Street’s Harry Visinoni and a handful of actors from Channel 4’s Hollyoaks series.

Former professional footballers David Dunn, Tony Warner, Craig Armstrong, Brett Ormerod and Efan Ekoku are also set to play.

There will also be appearances from comedian Tim Bradbury and This is England actors Tom Turgoose and Kieran Hardcastle.

Tickets will be on sale for the match on the day.